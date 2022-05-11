Nintendo Switch consoles see rare Amazon price drop to $260 shipped (Reg. $300)

We are now tracking a rare Amazon deal on Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy‑Con at $259.99 shipped. Regularly $300 just about everywhere outside of the current $280 offer live at Woot, today’s deal is $40 off and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. This is the HAC-001(-01) model – the latest version of the standard model Switch with the extended battery life that launched before the OLED model released at $350. If you or anyone you know is looking to score one still, or maybe even a second unit for the lake house or something along those lines, now’s your time to strike. Head over to our review of the original model for additional details and down below for more.

Nintendo Switch delivers three modes of play: TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, Handheld Mode. You’ll find a 6.2-inch, multi-touch capacitive touch screen and today’s discounted model delivers 4.5 to 9 hours of battery life depending on software conditions and which mode your in.

Nintendo Switch features:

3 Play Styles: TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, Handheld Mode

6.2-inch, multi-touch capacitive touch screen

4.5-9 plus Hours of Battery Life will vary depending on software usage conditions

Connects over Wi-Fi for multiplayer gaming; Up to 8 consoles can be connected for local wireless multiplayer

Model number: HAC-001(-01)

