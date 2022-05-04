New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch hits all-time low at $45

Woot is now offering the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch at $44.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Still up at full price just about everywhere (outside of a very light $58 listing on Amazon), this is the first notable price drop on the new Star Wars LEGO title and the lowest price we can find. As we mentioned in our May the 4th game deal roundup, this is the deal we were really waiting for today and it actually happened. Jump on this one while you can as it will more than likely go out of stock sooner than later. Hit up our hands-on review for more details on the experience and head below for more details.

The Star Wars May the 4th deals are really flying now. Alongside the unexpected price drop above on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, our master deal hub is jam-packed full of notable deals on LEGO building kits, merchandise, themed tech, movie bundles, and much more. Amazon is also running a Gold Box sale filled with Star Wars collectibles, toys, and apparel starting from $6 for today only, not to mention all fo these Star Wars Instant Pot deals.

You’ll also want to check out some of the new releases being unveiled for Star Wars 2022 below:

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga features:

The galaxy is yours with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand new Lego video game unlike any other. Experience fun filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before. For the first time ever in a Lego video game, explore the galaxy your way as you fly to some of the saga’s most legendary locales. You can start your journey with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for some pod racing on Tatooine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!