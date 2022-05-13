SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra microSD card with adapter hits Amazon low at just over $9.50, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSanDisk
New low $9.50

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSD UHS-I Card for $9.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While we are still tracking the newer 64GB Samsung EVO Select microSDXC memory card at $10 Prime shipped, those partial to SanDisk’s storage media will want to take a closer look at the Amazon all-time low here. It delivers up to 120MB/s transfer rates to your Android and Chromebook gear as well as drones, cameras, consoles, and more. It is also ships with the adapter so it can work with microSD, SDHC, and SDXC-compatible gear as well. Head below for more details. 

The Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC memory card has also returned to$26.99 shipped on Amazon if you need more storage. While we have seen this one dip slightly lower for a brief time in the past, this is the second-best price on the relatively new release and certainly a notable option for folks that require 130MB/s and the larger capacity. Get a closer look at Samsung’s latest EVO models in our hands-on review.

Speaking of microSD cards, Samsung also just unveiled its latest Endurance offerings at the top of the month. Geared towards long term use inside of your security, dashboard, and doorbell cameras, among other things, Samsung says they can withstand up to “16 years” or over 140,000 hours of continuous recording time. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here

SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSD UHS-I Card features:

  • Tested and certified to work seamlessly with Chromebooks
  • Instantly add up to 64GB of storage to carry your photos, videos and other files (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)
  • Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move photos and files fast (Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Panasonic eneloop rechargeable AAA battery sets now on ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Agent A, Swim Out...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awake...
Maud’s 81-count Variety Pack K-Cup Pods drops to ...
Casper’s popular Original Foam Mattresses see 23%...
Hands-on: Pokémon’s Astral Radiance TCG expansion ex...
Score a 3-rack Masterbuilt Electric Smoker at the best ...
Rare discount brings unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro down t...
Load more...
Show More Comments