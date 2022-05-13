SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra microSD card with adapter hits Amazon low at just over $9.50, more

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSD UHS-I Card for $9.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While we are still tracking the newer 64GB Samsung EVO Select microSDXC memory card at $10 Prime shipped, those partial to SanDisk’s storage media will want to take a closer look at the Amazon all-time low here. It delivers up to 120MB/s transfer rates to your Android and Chromebook gear as well as drones, cameras, consoles, and more. It is also ships with the adapter so it can work with microSD, SDHC, and SDXC-compatible gear as well. Head below for more details.

The Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC memory card has also returned to$26.99 shipped on Amazon if you need more storage. While we have seen this one dip slightly lower for a brief time in the past, this is the second-best price on the relatively new release and certainly a notable option for folks that require 130MB/s and the larger capacity. Get a closer look at Samsung’s latest EVO models in our hands-on review.

Speaking of microSD cards, Samsung also just unveiled its latest Endurance offerings at the top of the month. Geared towards long term use inside of your security, dashboard, and doorbell cameras, among other things, Samsung says they can withstand up to “16 years” or over 140,000 hours of continuous recording time. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here.

SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSD UHS-I Card features:

Tested and certified to work seamlessly with Chromebooks

Instantly add up to 64GB of storage to carry your photos, videos and other files (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move photos and files fast (Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

