LucidSound LS50X Wireless Gaming Headset is even better with a $50 price drop [Video]

While not brand new, the LucidSound LS50X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox and Windows is now $50 off. Featuring five EQ modes, Bluetooth, and impressive 20-hour battery life, there is a lot to like about this $200 headset. Be sure to hit the video below for a closer look.

Out of the box

In addition to a handy hard carrying case, the LucidSound LS50X comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable for recharging and a 3.5mm cable for using the headset in analog mode. To connect to both an Xbox or a Windows PC, the headset also includes a wireless USB adapter. To get started, just plug in the adapter, power on the headset, and it’s good to go.

Also included are a removable microphone and a small rubber plug that can sit in the microphone port when the mic is not installed.

LucidSound LS50X: Video

Design Overview

With a mainly black colorway, the LS50X also features some gray accents around the headset. These accents along with smooth lines give the headset a premium look to it. LucidSound has kept the design sleek by building the volume dials into the outer rings of the earcups.

On the left earcup are the mic port, USB-C port, power button, and two status lights. Over on the right earcup, the headset has a button to control EQ modes and Bluetooth.

LucidSound LS50X: Controls

With game sound, chat sound, and Bluetooth controls, headsets can start to get really cluttered really fast. LucidSound has nailed this with their Quick Access Audio Controls on the LS50X. Holding in the button on the left earcup will swap between a game and Bluetooth mode. In game mode, the wheels on the outside of each earcup control game volume, and game/chat mix. When in Bluetooth mode, the dials control Bluetooth volume and can skip tracks.

Comfort

Across the headband is a plush fabric with a premium-looking stitched design. The earcups are easily replaceable and feature a gel cooling layer with a breathable cloth layer. The memory foam inside the fabric makes them comfortable for long gaming sessions.

While the headset doesn’t offer noise cancellation as a feature, the over-ear nature of the design and ear cups do help to knock out background noise.

LucidSound LS50X: Sound

With massive 50mm drivers, the LS50X can reach deep impactful lows and deliver crisp clear highs. In addition, the LS50X also has five different EQ modes. EQ off, signature sound, bass boost, music mode, and movie mode all offer tweaks to the sound of the headset for different scenarios.

Signature sound enhances the mids a bit which can help with picking out important audio cues when gaming.

Dual microphones

Being heard by teammates is important when gaming and the LS50X offers dual microphones to make that easier. The removable boom mic is easy to move into the perfect position, but the headset also has an integrated mic for mobile gaming as well which activates when the boom mic is removed.

LucidSound LS50X: Bluetooth

In today’s cross-platform world, picking up an Xbox headset with Bluetooth really helps to expand multiplayer experiences by being able to use communication apps like Discord through a mobile device while still listening to game audio from an Xbox. Bluetooth is easy to use on the LS50X with that dedicated Bluetooth mode for adjusting volume, skipping tracks, and controlling media.

9to5Toys’ Take

LucidSound bringing the LS50X down to under the $200 price point makes it a great competitor to other headsets out there. The combination of easy-to-use controls, long-lasting 20-hour battery life, and EQ modes all come together to make a feature-packed headset that can kind of do it all thanks to its wireless compatibility with Xbox, Windows, and the 3.5mm wired connection for other devices.

