Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk Ixpand 15W Wireless Charger with Plug $12.50, more

Amazon is offering the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W Wireless Charging Pad with Quick Charger Plug for $12.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $20 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked there all time. This wireless charger can deliver up to 15W of power to supported Android smartphones and 7.5W for iPhones. It includes a QuickCharge 3.0 power adapter as well as a 1.5m USB-C to A cable. The pad itself features a soft-rubber ring that keeps your phone from slipping and even delivers built-in temperature control, foreign object detection, and adaptive charging. Plus, it works with phone cases that are less than 5mm thick, meaning you can charge your phone even while keeping it protected.
Tired of slow, unreliable wireless chargers? Get the fast and dependable Ixpand 15W charger from SanDisk, a globally trusted brand. Boost-charge your Qi-compatible iPhone and Android phones by simply placing your phone on the base. Comes with a premium SanDisk AC Adaptor featuring Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology and a USB Type-C cable and works through most rubber, plastic or TPU cases up to 5 mm thick (magnetic or metal attachments will prevent charging).
