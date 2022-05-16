Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC at $110 (Reg. $150), plus Buds Live hit $95

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $109.99 shipped in all four colors. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a 27% discount while delivering the third-best price of the year and lowest since back in February. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect given that these are Samsung’s latest releases, but with a more affordable price tag than you’ll find on the pro model. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alongside the more recent releases, Amazon is also carrying the discounts over to other pair of Samsung’s true wireless earbuds. Right now you can score the Galaxy Buds Live for $94.99, dropping from the usual $170 price tag in the process. This marks the second-best price of the year, comes within $5 of the 2022 low, and is the best in nearly a month. Galaxy Buds Live take a slightly different approach to the true wireless audio game and are centered around unique bean-shaped form-factors that sport an open design for passing through background noise and the like. There’s noise cancellation for when it comes time to focus up, as well as up to 29 hours of playback in total. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review.

As compelling as both of Samsung’s offerings are, those who aren’t fully in the Galaxy ecosystem may want to bring home a pair of platform-agnostic buds instead. That’s where 1MORE’s new EVO ANC earbuds come in, which we just reviewed last week. Making as good of a first impression as you’ll find, these deliver audiophile-grade sound to back all of the other ANC and premium features.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!