OtterBox’s MagSafe passthrough Power Banks hit all-time low from $27.50 (Reg. up to $70)

After debuting back in February, Amazon is now offering the OtterBox 3,000mAh Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe at $27.46 shipped. Regularly $50 directly from OtterBox and more like $47 via Amazon, this is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. The same thing applies for the more powerful 5,000mAh model we went hands-on with that is now at $36.75 with delayed shipping times, down from the regular $70 price tag. Alongside 7.5W charging speeds, these power banks snap right on to the back of your MagSafe-equipped iPhone to extend the life fo your device indefinitely. The larger model of the two also delivers dual-sided charging setup with MagSafe passthrough action, it can attach to your phone while it’s magnetically mounted as well as deliver power to your device while juicing itself back up. Get a full breakdown of the user experience in our review and launch coverage. The head below for more.

The ESR HaloLock Wireless MagSafe Power Bank is worth a look as well while it’s down at $35 shipped. While this one sits in between the OtterBox models above in terms of pricing, it also packs in a 10,000mAh capacity, doubling the power of the higher-end model above. It carries a wireless charging pad and a similar USB-C port for other devices, but you won’t get the OtterBox passthrough tech on this model.

If you would prefer to go the official first-party route for your portable magnetic charging solution, ongoing price drops on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack are where you need to be. We are now tracking a new Amazon 2022 low on the iPhone 12 and 13 charging solution capable of dishing out 7.5W of power or as much as 15W when plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable. Get a complete picture of what to expect along with links to the discounted price in our previous coverage and hit up our Apple deal hub for even more notable price drops.

OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Power Bank features:

Seamless interaction with iPhones with MagSafe , strong magnetic alignment and attachment.

Slim, sleek design for 7.5W wireless charging output anywhere, portable, magnetic 5k mAh battery extends the life of your phone.

LED power indicators display charge status and battery life, dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank.

Durable design engineered with trusted drop protection.

Includes OtterBox’s Limited Lifetime warranty, see website for details.

