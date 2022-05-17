Save $160 on Lenovo’s RTX 3060-powered Legion 5i gaming laptop at $1,190 (New Low)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Legion 5i i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,189.99 shipped. Normally going for around $1,350, this 12% discount, or $160 in savings, marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this laptop. This same device goes for $1,300 from Lenovo directly. The Legion 5i comes with an 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H processor, RTX 3060 graphics, and a 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS display. This laptop is well balanced to play AAA games at high framerates. Wi-Fi 6 support allows for lightning-fast wireless internet on networks that support it. Thunderbolt 4 is also present on this laptop for connecting external displays and high-speed peripherals. The display also supports Dolby Vision for a great content consumption experience. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Acer Nitro 5 i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3050 for $810. The display of the Nitro 5 runs a 1080p 144Hz IPS panel which is a good pairing with the specifications of the i5 CPU and RTX 3050 graphics. It is an entry-level device that will be capable of playing modern games, but you may need to turn down some graphics settings to fully utilize the 144Hz refresh rate. The Nitro 5 runs a Killer Ethernet controller and uses Intel for the Wi-Fi 6 support. The 8GB of memory is about as low as I would go nowadays, but it can be upgraded later on.

Be sure to stop by our PC Gaming hub for all the latest PC hardware and peripherals deals and releases. You can grab a ViewSonic ELITE 32-inch 1440p 175Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $525. This is a new all-time low and nets you a monitor that covers 99% of the sRGB and Adobe RGB color gamuts.

Lenovo Legion 5i i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 features:

Intel Core i7 2.30 GHz processor provides lightning fast speed and peak performance for the toughest of tasks and games

With 16 GB of memory, runs as many programs as you want without losing the execution

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 Up to 6 GB discrete graphic card provides excellent ability in a variety of multimedia applications and user experiences

