1Password is among the best password managers out there, now 50% off first year

1Password is easily the best password manger

1Password is easily one of the best password manager suites out there. It is the gold standard when it comes to managing your pass codes across the web and just about every device you might own, if you ask me. I’m not sure what I would do without it and have been a loyal user for many years now. For folks out there still scrambling to find passwords they wrote down somewhere (likely not in an overly secure fashion) on a regular basis or using a lesser digital solution, 1Password is now offering new customers 50% off their first year, making now as good a time as any to jump onboard. Head below for more details. 

The best password manager goes 50% off

1Password essentially securely houses all of your most important pass codes for just about any site or service you use and allows you to use a single, memorable code to login into all of them. Not is a dream come true and a flawless system in my experience. 

Here are just some of the features that make it the best password manager in the game:

  • Apps for Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, and Chrome OS
  • Unlimited passwords, items, and 1 GB document storage
  • Friendly 24/7 email support for the best password manager
  • 365 day item history to restore deleted passwords
  • Travel Mode to safely cross borders
  • Two-factor authentication for an extra layer of protection
  • Share your sensitive information securely, with anyone

Starting right now, it is offering its individual and family packages at 50% off the going rate for your first year. You can give the service a shot for 14 days without charge, just make sure you don’t miss out on the discount here:

You’ll find the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals waiting for you right here.

1Password features:

More on the best password manager out there: Use 1Password on as many computers and devices as you own, whether at home or at work. Receive alerts for compromised websites and vulnerable passwords so you can take action to stay secure. Securely store credit and debit cards, online banking information, and PayPal logins so you can fill them from any device.Remove sensitive data from your devices when you cross borders, and restore access with a click when you arrive.

