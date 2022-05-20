Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Fitoons, Chronos Principle, Digital Barometer, more

Friday has arrived and now it’s time to cap off the work week with all of this morning’s best price drops on Mac and iOS apps. Alongside Anker’s MagSafe weekend sale, we are also tracking a notable promotion on iPhone SE 3 as well as latest 10.2-inch iPad and everything in our Apple deal hub right here. As for the apps, we have deals on mySolar – Build your Planets, Digital Barometer S10, Fitoons, The Chronos Principle, Youtubers Life titles, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Note Yourself – Remind Self: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Great Tea App: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fitoons: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Strategy & Tactics WW2 Premium: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Amplosion: Redirect AMP Links: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Fashion: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Cooking: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 5: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pet Monitor VIGI: $6 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Pocket cleaner Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Word Watch – Keyword Search: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iSafeCharge+: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Code App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This Is the Police 2: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ukulele Tuner Pro and Chords: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: ProPaint -Image & Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Fitoons:

3, 2, 1 Go! Exercise, eat healthy, and get fit! Can a dog be an expert hurdler? Should you make smoothies from fruit or pizza? Find out in this fun fitness and cooking game for kids that’s like no other. Choose from 6 hilarious characters, dress them up in stylish sports gear and go exercise! You’ll discover whether a gorilla can do squats, and if a cat can snowboard like a pro. Then it’s time to eat – but what? Well, that’s up to you. In the fully-stocked kitchen, blend a loaf of bread, fry a chocolate bar, microwave an apple – or cook up something more conventional! There are all kinds of goodies to fuel your athletes, from fruit and vegetables to cheese and cakes…Mmmm. What will you feed your athletes to keep them fit and healthy?

