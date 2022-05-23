New collectible Fall Guys S2 mini figures now up for pre-order at $15 ahead of Switch launch

As the most adorable bean guys in the multiplayer party game world prepare for their free to play launch next month, the new collectible Fall Guys mini figure pack is now up for pre-order. Sitting alongside the cuddly bean plushies on the official Fall Guys merchandise Amazon storefront, the Fall Guys Hero Squad S2 Mini Figure 4-pack is now up for pre-order celebrating some of the latest medieval content and more. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New collectible Fall Guys mini figure pack up for pre-order

Last week developer Mediatonic announced Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout would soon to go FREE on what are essentially the only remaining major game platforms it has yet to bring the bean-based fun to. The soon-to-be-free multiplayer party game will go live on Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and in the Epic Games Store for PC next month after missing its original summer 2021 launch date last year. The game has been available on PlayStation consoles for quite some time now, but folks will soon be able to jump in for free on just about any home gaming rig with both cross-progression and cross-play action at the ready.

You can get a closer look at free to play announcement in our coverage from last week right here as well as some details on the updated content that will come along with it (additional challenges, in-game events, maps, locations, and Show-Bucks).

In celebration of the launch and the season 2 content that will be available for all very soon, we just spotted the new collectible Fall Guys mini figure pack up for pre-order at Amazon. Made of a sort of vinyl treatment, the 4-figure pack includes some adorable beans in boxing, mediviel, and unicorn-like uniforms for your collection.

You can pre-order the bundle now at $15.99 ahead of its scheduled August 1, 2022 launch date. This listing comes along with the Amazon “Pre-order Price Guarantee” which ensures you will pay the lowest price it hits before now and the launch date no matter what it is listed at right now.

