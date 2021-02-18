Fall Guys for Xbox is official. Developer Mediatonic took to Twitter this morning to announce that its adorable party game would finally be making its way to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. This news comes on the heels of the Fall Guys Nintendo Switch announcement during last night’s wide-ranging Nintendo Direct presentation. Head below for more details.

Fall Guys for Xbox

Initially capturing the hearts and minds of players in summer 2019 on PC and PlayStation, Fall Guys for Xbox and Nintendo Switch is set for release later this year. The colorful battle royale party game quickly became the most-dowloaded FREE PlayStation Plus game in history before selling more than 7 million copies on PC in not much more than a fortnight, according to reports.

For those unfamiliar here, it pits up to 60 players online “in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains.” With weird obstacle course-like challenges, players must “shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble toward greatness.” Think bright colorful obstacle courses with hilarious physics-based interactions and some killer tunes, but with up to 60 adorable Fall Guys running around in “fashionable pineapple couture [and] the latest in bunny hats available.”

Along with new Switch trailer we saw for the first last night, some free content courtesy of Amazon Prime Gaming hit just before the latest FREE Fall Guys update. You can read all about that right here including the 40 round variations and all-new “Snowball Survival” level, just to name a couple.

Fall Guys for Xbox One and Series X/S is slated for release in Summer 2021 — which is the same time frame we got from Nintendo.

9to5Toys’ Take

Fall Guys is just one of those adorable and chaotic experiences everyone should try out at least once. The game became a breakout hit for a reason after all, and now significantly more gamers will be able to give it a shot. There’s no details on cross-platform play here just yet, never mind additional platform releases, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see this game announced on every platform by the end of the year at this point.

