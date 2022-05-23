Nokia’s unlocked G10 Android smartphone comes with 2 years of updates at $125

Amazon is offering the unlocked Nokia G10 Android 11 Smartphone for $124.99 shipped. Down from $149, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating the previous best price by an additional $5. If you’re still rocking an older smartphone that isn’t on Android 11 or that’s maybe cracked, then it’s time to upgrade. The Nokia G10 is a dual-SIM LTE-enabled smartphone that works on all GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Mint, and others and comes with two years of software updates. On top of that, it has a large battery that provides up to three days of usage between charges and has a 6.52-inch HD+ display. On top of that, there’s a 13MP triple camera array around the back so you can easily capture fun memories with family this summer. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Keep your phone nice and protected by picking up this case bundle that also comes with two screen protectors for just $10 at Amazon. It ensures that your phone is safe from drops and scratches the moment it arrives, though the Nokia G10 does have a screen protector pre-installed upon delivery. However, it never hurts to have a spare on hand should you need to swap it out at any time.

Don’t forget that right now we’re seeing Amazfit workout-ready smartwatches on sale for up to $110 off, today only. The GTS 2e is at a 2022 low and there are options priced as low as $35, making now a great time to invest in your smartwatch game.

Nokia G10 Android Smartphone features:

To make the most of family life, you need plenty of energy. Luckily for you, Nokia G10 has a battery that goes days between charges – for more time to captivate your kids on the bigger screen. And with a triple rear camera, complete with enhanced imagery, you’re always ready to catch those special moments. Plus, when you reach the end of the day, there’s still plenty of power for you to unwind – why not call a friend, or catch up on your favorite show?

