Amazfit workout-ready smartwatches up to $110 off: GTS 2e 2022 low, more from $35 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $110 off the lately affordable Amazfit smartwatches and bands. You can land the Amazfit GTS 2e Smartwatch for $97.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is 30% off the going rate for a new Amazon 2022 low at a couple bucks below our previous mention. With the GTS 2e, Amazfit delivers an accessible fitness tracking wearable that keeps tabs on heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, and more in a waterproof case. Alongside GPS and GLONASS tech as well as up to 24 hours of battery life, it features 90 built-in sport modes making for a great workout and adventure companion with voice assistants in tow. Head below for loads more Amazfit deals from $35.

Amazfit Gold Box sale:

If you’re an Apple Watch user, be sure to check out Nomad’s just-released Sport Slim band that is now seeing its first price drop at $50 shipped. But whichever wearable you have strapped onto your wrist, the Apple AirPods 3 make for a notable companion. The brand’s latest wireless earphones are still marked down to the second-best price yet and you can get a closer look at he offer right here. Swing by our Apple deal hub for even more notable price drops on iPhone, iPad models, and MacBooks.

Amazfit GTS 2e features:

INTELLIGENT VOICE ASSISTANCE: You can talk to Alexa on your Amazfit GTS 2e. Set alarms and timers, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more. The smartwatch also comes with an offline voice assistant, so you can interact with it without connecting to the Internet, including turning on sports modes or opening the heart rate monitoring function.

EXTENDED BATTERY LIFE& GPS BUILT-IN: With deeply optimized system battery management, the smartwatch enables 14-days battery life for typical usage and 24-days battery life for basic usage, always ready to track your progress and escort you on your journeys without the need to worry about charging. Featuring GPS + GLONASS for precise tracking of your daily steps, distance traveled.

90 BUILT-IN SPORTS MODES & 5 ATM WATER-RESISTANCE: The sport fitness watch features 90 built-in sports modes to cover the needs of most sports enthusiasts

