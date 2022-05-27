Thermaltake’s Ryzen 5 5600X and RTX 3060 desktop falls to new low at $1,500 ($200 off)

Amazon is offering the Thermaltake Glacier Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,499.99 shipped. Today’s deal ushers in a $200 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon. This system features a very similar setup to my daily gaming rig with a Ryzen 5 5600X and RTX 3060 GPU. It also has a similar 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. On top of that, you’ll find built-in Wi-Fi, a 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler, three ARGB fans, and a free upgrade to Windows 11 upon arrival. Check out my review of the Ryzen 5 5600X and the RTX 3060 to learn more about what you can expect from this system, then head below for more.

Something that the RTX 3060 can easily do is play most games at 1080p 144Hz. If your existing monitor can’t handle that, then it’s time to pick one up. Today’s deal saves you $200, so putting $157 of your extra cash toward LG’s 24-inch 1080p 144Hz UltraGear monitor would be a great upgrade to your desk when picking up a new desktop.

After spending your cash on a desktop and monitor, why not set aside buying games and pick up a few free ones instead? Unsure where to start? Well, right now, the entire BioShock Collection is entirely free through the Epic Game Store. You’d regularly pay $60 for this bundle of games, making this a particularly notable free game offered from Epic.

Thermaltake Gaming Desktop features:

Dive into the depths of closed loop cooling performance with the Glacier 360 by LCGS. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X 6-core CPU and chilled with TT cooling performance. Supercharge your graphics with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 for the latest Ray Tracing graphics and gameplay. Store more games with 1TB of NVMe M.2 storage, packed into a mid-tower chassis with Tempered glass and filtration to protect and present.

