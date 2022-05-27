Pokémon Astral Radiance TCG officially available with launch day deals from $42

Today, the latest expansion to the Pokémon TCG drops and Amazon is getting in on the new release with a pair of launch day discounts. If you’ve been waiting to unwrap all of the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus-inspired cards from Astral Radiance, both the trainer box and booster box are now on sale. A great place to dive in is the Elite Trainer Box, which is now down to $42.15 shipped. Normally fetching $52, this one is seeing a launch day discount for the first time at $10 off while giving you a rare chance to save on the latest TCG right on day one. Especially considering how hard it has been to find Pokémon cards on store shelves, these savings today can go a long way. Dive into our hands-on review for what to expect and then head below for all of the details on this price cut.

Pokémon Astral Radiance launch day deals now live!

Also getting in on the Pokémon Astral Radiance launch day deals, Amazon is marking down the Booster Box to $108.95. Down from $150, this is also a new low via the retailer and the first chance to save. Not only are you looking at more cards overall, but $41 in savings to help make sure you get all of the cards from the expansion you want.

In either case, these deals give you a chance to explore what Pokémon Astral Radiance has in store for the TCG. The Elite Trainer Box includes eight booster packs alongside plenty of other goodies like card sleeves, a players guide, rulebook, and other essentials for the card game. But if you’re more of a collector, the Booster Box is going to be your best bet with 36 of the new packs at just over $3 per.

Astral Radiance marks the first Pokémon TCG series to prominently feature new artwork inspired by Legends: Arceus with plenty of notable inclusions. There are a total of 180 different cards this time around, including full-art trainer designs, Hisuian variants of iconic Pokémon, and more. Our hands-on review from earlier in the month details everything you need to know and can expect from the launch today, and what the discounts will provide.

More details on Pokémon Astral Radiance:

Includes 36 Sword & Shield Astral Radiance booster packs containing 10 cards each to advance your collection to a new level. This booster box is factory sealed to prevent packs from being weighed or mapped. No more fear of valuable insert cards being removed. Will you find Decidueye, Typhlosion, or Samurott VSTAR? The Pokemon Sword & Shield Astral Radiance expansion brings over 180 brand new cards to collect. Will you find them all?

