IOGEAR’s latest HDMI capture card records 1080p 120FPS with 4K60 HDR passthrough

Today, IOGEAR is announcing its latest USB-C HDMI capture card that is capable of recording 4K30, 1440p60, and 1080p120 while passing through up to 4K60 HDR, 1440p144, and 1080p240 to your display. This makes it an ideal product for high-end PC setups where you’re planning to stream 1440p60 to Twitch or YouTube, while gaming at 1440p144 or even 4K60. So, what else does the UpStream 4K capture card from IOGEAR deliver? Let’s take a closer look.

Ready to record it all, IOGEAR’s UpStream HDMI capture card is feature-packed

HDMI capture, whether from one PC to another or with a console, can sometimes be finicky. You might have a capture card that supports 4K passthrough, but can’t record at UHD. Or maybe it can handle 1080p recording, but is stuck to 30FPS and not 60FPS or 120FPS. Well, the IOGEAR UpStream 4K Capture Card is made to handle everything you throw at it.

For starters, it both streams and records in 4K. There’s 4K60 HDR passthrough, though recording is capped at 4K30. While 30FPS might not seem that great, honestly, streaming at 60FPS isn’t the easiest thing to do due to how much bandwidth is required, so your setup might not even be fully compatible there. However, it can handle 1440p60 and 1080p120 capture with a breeze, making it great for all kinds of streams. Plus, you’re not limited to 1440p60 gaming, as it supports 1440p144 and 1080p240 passthrough, meaning that, while your recording won’t be at that high of a frame rate, your gameplay won’t suffer.

Another area that IOGEAR wanted to improve on was team chat. There’s ah HDCP toggle switch, and it comes with a game capture adapter that ties into team chat with ease. Normal HDMI capture cards can’t handle HDCP-protected content, like team chat, but the UpStream 4K is ready to tackle that task. This comes from the fact that you can enable and disable HDCP with the flip of a switch, allowing you to record team chat from Xbox or PlayStation without requiring any extra wires.

The IOGEAR UpStream 4K Game Capture Card is available at Amazon for $129, though it’s not currently in stock there.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see companies innovating in the HDMI capture space. With the addition of the HDCP toggle and support for party chat on all major consoles, the UpStream 4K sets itself apart from much of the competition in the market. Plus, coming in at $129, it’s also among the more budget-friendly side of 4K-capable adapters, including those from Elgato, which only support 4K passthrough and not recording.

