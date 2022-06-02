Bosch Colt 1.25HP router comes with a fixed and plunge base at $199 shipped on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Bosch Colt 1.25HP Router with both Fixed and Plunge Base for $199 shipped with the discount applying at checkout. Down from $230, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all year long. Designed to help you with various tasks around the shop, this router has a 1.25HP motor and electronics to ensure the bit stays spinning at the same RPM even under load. You’ll get both a fixed and plunge base for the router which means you can use it in various ways. The fixed base is great for adding an edge profile to a finished piece while the plunge is a great way to do rabbets and dados during the initial construction part of your project. Keep reading for more.

You can take some of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up a few router bits to have them on hand once your new kit arrives. This set has 12 bits and comes in at $19 on Amazon, which skates in at less than what you’ll save above. In the kit, you’ll find roundovers, straight bits, a dovetail, chamfer, and more available to get you started as soon as it arrives.

Don’t forget about the 48-inch solid wood workbench deal we found last week at $210 from its normal $270 going rate.. It has a nice-sized top and even two drawers to keep things stored in. After that, you’ll want to swing by our tools guide for all the other great ways you can save on upgrading your workshop or DIY kit.

Bosch Colt 1.25HP Fixed and Plunge Router features:

The Bosch GKF125CEPK Colt 1.25 HP (Max) Variable-Speed Palm Router Combination Kit can seamlessly be applied in various applications, displaying top performance. With utmost accuracy, you will be able to experience this precision-machined and adjustable router that allows a variable speed range.

