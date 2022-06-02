TCL’s unlocked 20 SE Android smartphone with 48MP AI quad-camera array hits $161.50

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is offering its unlocked 20 SE 128GB Android Smartphone for $161.49 shipped. Down from $190, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen it offered for in 2022 and is the third-best discount that we’ve tracked all-time. Being unlocked from the factory, you’ll be able to use this smartphone on either T-Mobile or AT&T with ease. It has LTE connectivity and also comes with over a year of guaranteed updates left since its release. There’s a 6.82-inch V-notched display that’s powered by NXVISION with a 90% screen-to-body ratio with a 20.5:9 aspect for “optimum viewing in a slim form.” On top of that, there’s a 48MP AI quad-camera array and 13MP front camera so you can easily record summer memories as you hit the road in a few months. Plus, with 128GB of internal storage and the ability to expand with a microSD card, this smartphone is ready for anything you can throw at it. Learn more in our announcement coverage at 9to5Google and then head below for more.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up some screen protectors to keep your new device’s display scratch- and crack-free. While it won’t completely protect against cracks in all scenarios, it does help prevent it in certain cases and will absolutely assist in scratch protection. A 3-pack of tempered glass can be picked up at Amazon for $7 and is well worth the investment.

Don’t forget that the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is seeing a $341 refurbished discount to $459, today only. On top of that, we have plenty of other great ways to save in our daily Android app and device roundup, which features several discounts from across our site for you to enjoy.

TCL 20 SE Android Smartphone features:

Featuring a 6.82″ expansive screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and dual speakers design, you can enjoy the thrill of cinematic viewing with the remarkable visual enhanced by NXTVISION and immersive sounds. And multitasking has never been so easy in floating window mode. Always view comfortably in any environment with TCL 20 SE Smartphone Eye Comfort Mode reduces harmful blue light for easy viewing.

