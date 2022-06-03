Finally ditch your thick wallet for this slim front pocket alternative at $8, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, various sellers at Amazon are offering a wide selection of leather goods priced from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick comes from Aaron Leather Goods (98% positive lifetime feedback) with its Slim Leather Front Pocket Wallet at $7.99. For comparison, this is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and marks the first time we’ve seen a price drop here. Designed to easily slip into your front pocket, this wallet features the ability to hold five credit cards as well as a money clip with a 20 bill capacity. This front pocket wallet is also held together with four magnets and also packs RFID blocking capabilities to keep strangers at bay from stealing your credit card information. If you’re still placing a wallet in your back pocket, it’s time to shake things up and enjoy a more comfortable sitting experience by slimming down and slipping it into your front pocket. Check out Amazon for other great ways to save and then head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the leather build from today’s lead deal, or getting something that might not be quite as sleek, then we recommend checking out this carbon fiber leather wallet that can be picked up at Amazon for $5.50. Sure, it’s not quite as sleek, but it does save a few bucks and still help relocate your wallet from your back pocket to the front.

Now, if you’re wanting to make the move toward not carrying a wallet, or just carrying fewer cards, then consider picking up an Apple Watch SE while it’s on sale for $229. Not only does this save $80 from its normal going rate, but you also get the larger 44mm build here. Apple Pay allows you to use credit cards without carrying them physically on you. And, in some states, drivers licenses are able to be added to your Apple Wallet, helping make a card-free experience finally possible.

Aaron Leather Good Front Pocket Wallet features:

This The Minimalist Wallet comes in convenient dimensions. It is perfect for fitting easily into your pocket or keeping it in your travel bag.

The Minimalist Wallet, can easily store 5 credit cards with money clip. It can protect up to 20 bills without demonetizing your card. If you need a lot of compartment then this is the for you.

Super Powerful Magnetism: With 4pcs Strong Magnets, Can Hold Plenty of cashes and cards; better than normal ones which is Only 2pcs Magnets

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!