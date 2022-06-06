Smartphone Accessories: 7.5W MagSafe/20W USB-C PD 20,000mAh Battery $37, more

iWALK Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its MagSafe 7.5W Qi/20W USB-C Portable 20,000mAh Battery for $36.79 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $46 at Amazon, this is a 20% discount and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen only once before. This portable battery has a capacity of 20,000mAh and is ready to recharge your devices with ease. To start with, there’s a 7.5W Qi wireless charging coil under a MagSafe ring, making it compatible with both iPhone and other Android smartphones. On top of that, it supports 20W USB-C PD output as well as dual QuickCharge USB-A ports.

Wireless portable charger features powerful magnetism, holing your phone tighly without slip off. Do not use to charge earbuds. Included phone stand is a plus. It is designed to lift wireless power bank up. Attach your phone on it vertical or horizontal is your preference. The powerbank 20000mah fast charging refills iPhone 12 to 60% within 30 minutes. It can charge 4 devices simultaneously and reach a total 22.5W output. Full charging this cell phone replacement batteries with 18PD charger takes 6H. 

The massive 20,000mAh cell capacity provides 4 charges for iPhone 12, more than 3 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S21, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5. Portable phone charger deliberately comes out for iPhone 12 series, featuring both fast wireless & wired charging; simultaneously, it has 2 QC & 1 PD output, able to charge Samsung, Huawei and other Android phones at high speed.

