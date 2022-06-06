Anova Wi-Fi sous vide cookers now up to $200 off with pricing starting from $139 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $199 shipped. Regularly $399 and more recently sitting at $359, today’s deal is up to $200 or 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked all year outside of a brief on-page coupon offer. This app-controlled sous vide cooker is ready to support everything from family meals to preparing large gatherings-worth of meats and veggies for the grill this summer and beyond. It has the ability to heat up to 100 liters of water alongside a stainless steel construction and an IPX-7 waterproof rating to protect it against drops and in case it gets submerged. Head below for more deals and details.

Amazon is also offering a solid offer on the more modest Anova Culinary 1,000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker at $139 shipped. Now going for less than the Nano model, it is regularly $199 and at one of the best prices we have tracked this year. This one is essentially the same as the model above, just with less power and a more basic feature set. Even still, it is more than capable of delivering succulent water bath-cooked meats, fish, and veggies all year round and at a more affordable price tag for folks that don’t need to feed large groups.

Then go dive into our home goods guide for even more notable offers to upgrade your indoor and outdoor cooking kit this summer. One notable option that is still live is Chefman’s Electric Wine Opener with an included stopper and foil cutter. Now sitting at just over $15 Prime shipped on Amazon, this is a new all-time low and the best price available. Take a closer look at the feature set and pricing breakdown in our previous coverage right here.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro features:

Perfect results every time: never over or undercook your food again. The Anova precision cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone

What to cook: sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none

Our most powerful sous vide: powerful and durable enough to meet the demands of a restaurant kitchen, yet compact enough for the home chef, The Anova precision cooker Pro is the most substantial sous vide Circulator in our lineup. The Pro is able to heat up to 100L of water when in a covered container, and run for a minimum of 10, 000 hours straight without shutting down.

