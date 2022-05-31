Chefman’s Electric Wine Opener with stopper and foil cutter matching Amazon low at $15.50

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Wine Opener bundle for $15.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18, this is only the second price drop we have tracked since release and a match for the lowest we have seen on Amazon. Alongside the included foil cutter, pourer attachment, and bottle stopper, this handy device allows you to elegantly open, serve, and store your wine. The sleek black opener delivers a cord-free, one-button operation with simple battery-operated power that won’t look out of place amongst most kitchen and dining decor. More details below. 

If you would prefer to take the more classical route, the manual Hicoup Wine Opener is one of the most popular options on Amazon. It currently sells for around $12.50 Prime shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped, delivering a steel corkscrew tool with wood handle caps for that more traditional restaurant approach. 

Elsewhere in ongoing cooking deals, our home goods guide has plenty of options to browse through including this morning’s price drop on Instant Pot’s 8-quart pro model 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker. This model is now matching the Amazon all-time low with ten built-in cooking functions alongside a stainless-steel steamer rack with handles and more. Dive into our coverage for a closer look right here

Chefman Electric Wine Opener features:

  • ONE-BUTTON OPERATION MAKES OPENING WINE STRESS-FREE: Simply place the opener over the top of the bottle, press a button, and in seconds the cork emerges. No sticking, no breakage, no worries.
  • ELEGANT DESIGN FITS ANY DECOR: Black, sleek, and cord-free, the 9-inch tall black opener looks great standing on the table or in the dining room ready for action.
  • INCLUDED ACCESSORIES HELP YOU POUR LIKE A PRO: Use the sharp foil cutter to remove the metal cap neatly and easily. Insert the pourer to help the wine “breathe” and to go from bottle to glass with no spilling. A vacuum pump stopper keeps any wine left in the bottle fresh tasting.
  • ALSO MAKES A PERFECT GIFT!: Pair the handsome battery-operated opener with a bottle of wine for a gift they’re sure to remember. (Note that the opener requires 4 AA batteries, which are not included.)

