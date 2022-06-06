Dick’s Sporting Goods offers Nike, adidas, more up to 50% off + extra 10% off clearance

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off deals and an extra 10% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $65 or more. During this sale you can score deals on top brands including Nike, adidas, Travis Matthew, Under Armour, The North Face, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the adidas Adicross Chino Golf Trousers that are currently marked down to $60 (Note: you must add the trousers to cart to see price). To compare, these pants are regularly priced at $130. With golf season in full swing, these pants will compliment your game and style. The material is infused with stretch and it even has a phone pocket on the side. Head below to find even more deals.

For women, an active dress is a staple piece to have in your wardrobe for summer. The Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $31, which it originally sold for $90. This dress is great for workouts, running errands, and more. It features built-in shorts as well as a bra for added coverage and support.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

