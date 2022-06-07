Etekcity’s Bluetooth smart scale with baby mode falls to Amazon low at $18.50

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Upgraded Bluetooth Smart Scale for $18.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $22, this 16% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to connect to your smartphone and keep tabs of your weight loss journey, this smart scale actually measures both your weight and BMI when stepped on. It also has multiple profiles and can even be used to weigh your baby by measuring your weight first, and then you stepping on with the baby in hand. Plus, it connects to Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and more for cross-device syncing. Keep reading for additional information.

You could instead opt for a kitchen scale from Etekcity to save some cash. It’s just $11 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, and while it doesn’t connect to your phone over Bluetooth or record body weight, you really can’t get around having a solid kitchen scale when it comes to eating healthy. You’ll find that this model can weigh up to 11 pounds and can switch between grams and ounces depending on what you need.

Don’t forget that Wyze recently refreshed its smart scale lineup with the Wyze Scale X, which features a number of improved features. It also packs a baby mode, but also has a pet mode, luggage, and more. Wyze claims that it has longer battery life than previous generations, and you can learn all about the new Scale X in our announcement coverage.

Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

First-Rate Quality: Don’t settle for less. As the no.1 selling brand of body weight scales in the US, Etekcity is known for innovative and high-performing products. (Source: Stackline/Retail Intelligence, U.S. Amazon Data Market Share, February 2019-2021)

Smart Measurement: Upgraded from our popular EB9380H body weight scale model, this scale comes with a 11×11 inch compact platform and safer rounder-corner design. Connect the scale to your smartphone using Bluetooth, so you can easily track weight and BMI data over time

Immersive Experience: Sync data with fitness apps such as Apple Health and Fitbit to keep all your data in one place. With the free VeSync app, you can easily set goals and track progress. VeSync will not share your information with any third parties

