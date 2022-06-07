Save 40% on OtterBox’s MagSafe charging iPhone car vent mount at $29 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Wireless Charger Vent Mount for MagSafe at $29.25 shipped. Regularly $50 directly from OtterBox where it is currently marked down to $40, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the included OtterBox limited lifetime warranty, it also ships with a 20W car charger and a 6.6-foot USB-C cable for connectivity. From there, you’ll find the OtterBox MagSafe-ready car vent mount with its “one-of-a-kind glow-in-the-dark ring” that illuminates the mount in low light settings as well as the ability to connect in both vertical and horizontal with an articulating panel to get it at the right angle. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a basic car vent mount stand to connect with your MagSafe iPhone 12 or 13, the TechMatte MagGrip is a notable lower-cost solution. You won’t get the integrated magnetic charging capabilities here, nor does it include the power adapter, but at $16 Prime shipped with a more compact design it might be worth a look for some folks.

For more charging gear deals, you’ll want to head straight over to this morning’s Anker Gold Box event. There you’ll find solid price drops on a range of the brand’s chargers, power banks, car mounts, and power strips starting from $15 Prime shipped. These particular offers will only be around through today, so be sure to browse through in case there is anything that catches your eye.

OtterBox Wireless Charger MagSafe Vent Mount features:

Strong magnetic alignment and attachment ; one-of-a-kind glow-in-the-dark ring illuminates mount in low light settings.

15W Qi wireless charger delivers optimal 7.5W charging speeds; mount is powered by fast charging 20W Car Charger and 2M (6.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable (included) .

Secure attachment to vertical and horizontal vents ; adjusts easily for optimal viewing and access .

Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology; holds phone securely in landscape and portrait positions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!