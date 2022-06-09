Tenda’s Wi-Fi 6 router makes upgrading your network budget-friendly at $42

Amazon is offering the Tenda Wi-Fi 6 Router(RX3) for $41.88 shipped. Down from an average of $50 or so over the past few months, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to bring some of the latest technology and features to your home’s network, this router delivers up to 1.8Gb/s speeds with 1021Mb/s on the 5GHz band and 574Mb/s on 2.4GHz. You’ll find that this router also delivers features like MU-MIMO and OFDMA technology to help improve network performance and efficiency, offers WPA3 security for a stronger network, and the entire system can be controlled through an app. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 6-foot CAT6 Ethernet cable from Amazon. It’ll be the perfect cord to connect your new Wi-Fi router and cable modem, and at just $6.50, it’s fairly budget-friendly too. Plus, CAT6 is ready for up to 10Gb/s speeds, meaning that your cable will be able to handle multi-gig networking should that come to your area in the next few years.

With an upgraded Wi-Fi network, why not work from the couch? It can be nice to have a change of pace from the everyday workflow and switch up where you work from, should your office be located at home. Well, right now, you can pick up the HP Chromebook 14 for $306.50, or even opt for the GIGABYTE RTX 3070 AORUS gaming laptop at $1,499. Either computer is down to a new Amazon low right now, making today a particularly good time to pick one up.

Tenda Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

RX3 adopts the latest generation of Wi-Fi 6 technology with dual band concurrency rates of up to 1775 Mbps (2.4GHz: 574 Mbps, 5GHz: 1201 Mbps). With 1.5GHz high-performance quad-core processor units, the network load capacity has been greatly improved. The response time is quicker, and long-term operation is more stable. MU-MIMO+OFDMA technology significantly improves network performance, efficiency and strong penetrating power. RX3 is the preferred router for smart home system. The large signal coverage allows more devices to access the Internet at the same time, lowering latency, multiplayer online games and HD-videos are smoother.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!