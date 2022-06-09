Traeger’s pellet grill can smoke, sear, and more at its second-best price of the year, now $625

Amazon is offering the Traeger Grills Pro Series Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $624.95 shipped. Normally $750 and recently falling to $700 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. If you’re tired of running out of propane when grilling, then it’s time to switch to pellet smoking. Sure, you could use charcoal, but that requires tending and isn’t nearly as accurate is pellet wood. Essentially, this Traeger grill uses wood pellets and a plug-in ignition source to regulate temperature, which can be set up to 450F and maintains within a +/- 15-degree range. It also allows you to smoke low-and-slow as well as sear, grill, bake, roast, or braise all with the same cooker. Keep reading for more details.

Add a sweet and smoky flavor to your meals when picking up a bag of Traeger’s official pellets. There are several wood choices to pick from, but apple is one that you really can’t go wrong with. At $17 per bag, you’ll be able to cook several times over before it’s time to pick up a new one as well.

If you’re on a tighter budget and can’t swing $625 for a grill, then consider picking up Char-Griller’s Outlaw charcoal grill for $169. It has the ability to cook 38 burgers at a time and doesn’t require any propane or natural gas to function since it uses charcoal as its heat source. You could also try to smoke with this grill, though it’ll probably be a bit harder to achieve than with the Traeger above.

Traeger Pellet Grill features:

Cooking with wood just tastes better. Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste

Hot and fast, or low and slow, the Traeger Pro Series 34 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ food to juicy perfection

The Digital Pro Controller rocks Advanced Grilling Logic, which maintains a +/- 15 degree F temperature control to guarantee precision grilling. 450 °F Max Temp

