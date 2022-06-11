Check out this unique Splatypus jar spatula to make mealtime fun at $13.50, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Ototo (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its unique kitchen tools and utensils priced from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite pick is the Splatypus Jar Spatula at $13.50. Down from $17, this marks a 20% discount and comes within $0.10 of the all-time low that was set back in April of 2020. “Spread the love with Splatypus” is the catchphrase from Ototo for this unique scraper. It’s flexible and easily reaches into “every nook and cranny” of your peanut butter, jam, or other jar. Plus, it has a fun and unique “adorkable” design that brings the “FUN to functional.” Check out Amazon for other great ways to save and then head below for more.

If you’re okay with ditching the Splatypus design of above, then this 5-pack of multi-color silicone spatulas is a better value at $11.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. Not only will you get a similar jar scraper, but also four other spatulas to use while cooking since silicone can withstand temperatures up to 600F. Plus, all the tools here can be put in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

Further outfit your kitchen with Anova’s Wi-Fi Sous Vide Cooker that even connects to a companion app on your smartphone. It recently fell to the lowest price of the year that we’ve seen at Amazon, dropping to $133 from its normal $199 going rate. On top of that, you can check out our home goods guide for other ways to save.

Splatypus Jar Spatula features:

Scrape and spread to your heart’s content with Splatypus, the friendly jar spatula! Crafted by The Design Awarded Studio Ototo, these unique kitchen gadgets are a real treat to have. More than just fun kitchen gadgets, you can effortlessly reach every nook and cranny of your peanut butter jar. No jam will go to waste! Have a flippin’ fun time this holiday season with this vibrant kitchen spatula and crepe spreader.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

