Save 50% on Toshiba’s refurbished 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner with Wi-Fi at $300

Woot is currently offering the Toshiba 14,000 BTU Wi-Fi Ultra Quiet Portable Air Conditioner with Heat in refurbished condition for $299.99 Prime shipped, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. This same air conditioner currently goes for $599 in new condition from Home Depot, making this 50% discount one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. This 4-in-1 unit has all-season capability with its efficient Hose-in-Hose system for providing fresh air for cooling, a heat pump to provide warmth, dehumidification ability, or just circulating air when cooling or heating are required. The ultra quiet inverter system allows this unit to operate at a mere 44 dB(A) which is “less than your standard refrigerator.” All in all, this Toshiba air conditioner can handle spaces up to 550-square feet with support for Alexa and Assistant when the unit is connected to Wi-Fi. Keep reading for more.

If you wanted to save some cash, you could instead go with the Lasko 36-inch Oscillating 3-Speed Tower with Remote Control for $60. This tower fan has three different speeds that can be selected to provide smooth and consistent airflow. The widespread oscillation will rotate to cool down your room more uniformly by spreading airflow around, rather than in one specific direction. A built-in timer can be used to automatically turn off the fan after a selected amount of time between 1 and 7 hours. The remote control will allow you to control the settings of the fan including speed, oscillation, and the timer without having to get up.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for all the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Right now there is a deal going on for the iHeat 3.5GPM Tankless Hot Water Heater for $187, a new all-time low we’ve tracked and is 22% off.

Toshiba 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner features:

The Toshiba Smart WiFi Inverter Ultra Quiet 4-in-1 portable air conditioner has way more cooling power than a traditional unit, with over 20% higher cooling capacity while also adding up more than 40% in energy savings thanks to the unique Hose-in-Hose system for fresh air exchange. On top of all the cooling power you can also use the highly efficient heat pump mode for year-round comfort, or use the unit for dehumidification or to circulate the air when cooling is not needed in spaces up to 550 sq. ft. while removing up to 5 pints of moisture from the air each hour. The ultra quiet inverter system allows the unit to run at only 44 dB(A) which is less than your standard refrigerator.

