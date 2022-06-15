HyperChiller transforms coffee to cold brew in ‘less than 60 seconds’ at $15 a pop (Reg. $50)

Today only, Woot is offering the 2-pack of HyperChiller Instant Coffee Beverage Cooler for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. These handy beverage coolers sell for between $24 and $25 on Amazon and have never dropped below $17.50 there. Today’s deal at $15 each is easily one of the lowest prices we have tracked and is now the best we can find. With no chemicals or gels used, the HyperChiller can transform your traditionally brewed coffee into cold brew in “less than 60 seconds.” You can brew directly into the HyperChiller or pour from a carafe for homemade iced coffee without waiting for the fridge or freezer to do the job. More details below.

If you don’t mind brewing a pot and waiting for it to chill over night, something like the Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker is worth a look. Currently selling for $13.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, this one will indeed take longer to chill the coffee, but it will also save you some cash and makes for a great serving pitcher at the same time.

Speaking of coffee, if you like to grind your own beans Amazon is now offering a new 2022 low on OXO’s 15-setting Conical Burr Coffee Grinder at $70. Regularly $100, this is a notable opportunity to scoop up a reliable and feature-rich solution at 30% off the asking price. Be sure to swing over to our home goods guide for additional offers on cooking gear, outdoor grills, and much more.

HyperChiller Instant Coffee Beverage Cooler features:

Improved V2 product – the easiest, most cost effective way to chill your favorite beverages. Our Patented design uses regular water to chill and because there are no chemicals or Gels, all parts of the HyperChiller are dishwasher safe.

Having to hit the floor running this morning and don’t have time to prepare your iced Coffee, The HyperChiller will chill your Coffee in less than 60 seconds. Take the edge off a hectic morning by enjoying an Iced Coffee on the go.

It works with ALL types of coffee makers whether you use a single brew or a K-Cup by brewing directly in to your HyperChiller. Drip style model, no problem, simply pour the Coffee from the carafe and you are Iced in 60 seconds

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!