Save 30% on OXO’s 15-setting Conical Burr Coffee Grinder at $70 (Amazon 2022 low)

Amazon is now offering the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is within $5 of the all-time low, the best price we can find, and the deepest price drop we have tracked this year at Amazon. This one brings a professional-grade grinding experience at home with 40 millimeter stainless steel conical burrs that deliver 15 different settings from micro to more corse grinds for your French press. A one-touch start timer (that also remembers your last setting) is joined by a hopper that holds up to 0.75 pounds of beans with a ground container that can carry up to 12 cups of coffee at a time. Head below for more details.

If you can get away with a more simple grinder for your fresh bean needs, the KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder is worth a look. While not as high-end an experience and without the precision grind settings, it is a notable option for more casual coffee drinkers that currently sells for $30 shipped on Amazon.

If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee setup with an attractive espresso machine, now’s a great time to do so. That’s because Breville’s Pro Espresso Machine is shipping with $200 in free coffee beans alongside a $100 price drop on the machine itself. You can get a closer look at this one in our previous coverage before you dive into the rest of our household and kitchen offers in our home goods deal hub.

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder features:

Durable 40 millimeter stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction

15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste

One touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind

Hopper holds up to 0.75 pounds of Coffee beans. Product Dimension – 12×7.4×16 inch

Grounds container accommodates up to 110 grams (enough for 12 cups). Never use water or other liquids to clean the inside of the grinder/burrs

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!