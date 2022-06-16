8Bitdo customizable wired Pro 2 Switch and Windows gamepad drops to $28 (20% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games8Bitdo
20% off $28

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering its Pro 2 Wired Controller for $27.99 shipped in both the grey and G Classic colorways. Regularly $35, this model only really ever goes on sale during these Amazon Lightning offers, which means you only have another 9 hours or until it sells out before it jumps back up to the regular price. Today’s 20% price drop delivers a Nintendo Switch, Windows, Android, and Raspberry Pi controller to your setup with a pair of joysticks, the D-pad, face buttons, back paddles, and shoulder triggers. It also works alongside the 8Bitdo customization software for re-mapping the buttons, modifying the vibration, and adjusting the trigger sensitivity, among other things. More details below. 

Today’s deal leaves the Pro 2 model at the same price as the older 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro model, but you can land a similar, albeit less feature-rich, solution with PowerA’s Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch. This one isn’t as versatile in terms of platform and customization support, but it does come in at $17 Prime shipped right now, saving you $11 over today’s lead deal. 

Make sure you catch up on the Xbox and Bethesda summer showcase, then dive into some of the latest news and deals from the Mushroom Kingdom:

8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller features:

  • Compatible with Switch 3.0.0 or above and Windows 10 or above
  • 2 Pro back paddle buttons
  • Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly
  • Ultimate software on PC
  • Customize button mapping, Modifiable vibration & Adjustable hair triggers
  • Customizable turbo function, Enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

8Bitdo’s Switch, Windows, and Raspberry Pi Pro 2 ...
8BitDo launching new Lite SE Bluetooth controller aimed...
Square Enix Final Fantasy VII showcase: Rebirth 2nd par...
Wansview 1080p webcam with privacy cover is a budget-fo...
EPOS H6Pro audio bundle giveaway: Premium Gaming headse...
Cricut’s EasyPress 2 is a must for heat transfer ...
SwitchBot’s smart lock upgrades your existing deadbol...
LEGO’s Viking Ship and Serpent doesn’t shi...
Load more...
Show More Comments