8Bitdo customizable wired Pro 2 Switch and Windows gamepad drops to $28 (20% off)

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering its Pro 2 Wired Controller for $27.99 shipped in both the grey and G Classic colorways. Regularly $35, this model only really ever goes on sale during these Amazon Lightning offers, which means you only have another 9 hours or until it sells out before it jumps back up to the regular price. Today’s 20% price drop delivers a Nintendo Switch, Windows, Android, and Raspberry Pi controller to your setup with a pair of joysticks, the D-pad, face buttons, back paddles, and shoulder triggers. It also works alongside the 8Bitdo customization software for re-mapping the buttons, modifying the vibration, and adjusting the trigger sensitivity, among other things. More details below.

Today’s deal leaves the Pro 2 model at the same price as the older 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro model, but you can land a similar, albeit less feature-rich, solution with PowerA’s Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch. This one isn’t as versatile in terms of platform and customization support, but it does come in at $17 Prime shipped right now, saving you $11 over today’s lead deal.

8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller features:

Compatible with Switch 3.0.0 or above and Windows 10 or above

2 Pro back paddle buttons

Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

Ultimate software on PC

Customize button mapping, Modifiable vibration & Adjustable hair triggers

Customizable turbo function, Enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

