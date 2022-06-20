Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci 2, Klocki, Speed View GPS Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
We are ready to kick the week off in Android app deals courtesy the best price drops via Google Play. We are also tracking solid discounts on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic LTE styles as well as its Wireless Charger Trio, but for now it’s all about the software. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like The House of Da Vinci 2, Mars Power Industries, Klocki, Speed View GPS Pro, and more. Head below the fold for all of today’s best Google Play Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic LTE styles at the second best prices we have tracked starting from $225. Alongside this deal on the Google Assistant-supported Wyze smart lock, we also have solid offers live on Samsung’s Qi Wireless Charger with UV sanitization and its Wireless Charger Trio. Just be sure to scope out today’s Anker Amazon charger sale from $13 as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on The House of Da Vinci 2:

Become Giacomo, the apprentice to the Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Explore the world full of puzzles, mechanical gadgets and mind-twisting inventions. Travel through time and witness a series of mysterious events that led to the greatest discovery in human history. Get your hands on hundreds of new objects, 3D puzzles and mechanical brain-twisters waiting to be unraveled. Go back in time not only to reveal past mysteries and hidden objects – use unique Oculus Perpetua to shape the present in a significant way.

