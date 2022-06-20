Wyze smart lock works with Alexa and Google Assistant at 2022 lows from $108

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Lock Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt and Keypad Bundle for $137.96 shipped. Normally fetching $155, you’re looking at 23% in savings alongside the second-best price to date that was only beaten once before back in June. You can also score the Wyze Lock on its own for $107.98, down from $130. Wyze Lock brings smart home tech to the front door complete with auto-unlock, smartphone control, and a simple 15-minute installation. Included alongside the lock itself, you’re also getting the Wi-Fi gateway that brings Alexa integration, out of home control, and more into the mix. Google Assistant support also recently rolled out, as well. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, too. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable solutions go, this $90 offering from eufy lets you get in on the smart lock action for a tad less. There is the notable trade-off of ditching the Wi-Fi features found on the lead deal for an alternative that primarily uses Bluetooth. But with the option of adding a Wi-Fi bridge down the line, this is a great option for those just starting out. Plus, it has a built-in keypad to add another way to unlock the front door.

If Siri support is a must for your setup, this past weekend saw a notable discount go live on one of the more popular HomeKit options on the market. Packing all of the expected smart home features into the form-factor of a typical smart lock, Level Lock is an eye-catching option for those who would rather hide the gadgety look. It’s down to $187, dropping from its usual $249 price tag in the process.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again.

