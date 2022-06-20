Save $700 on Bowflex’s connected exercise bike with 16-inch touchscreen at $1,100 (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $1,099.99 shipped. Regularly $1,800 and now matched at Best Buy for today only, this is $700 off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and a notable chance to finally land a high-quality indoor cycling experience in your home gym without spending full price. This one features a 16-inch console with an HD touchscreen alongside compatibility with JRNY (includes 1-year membership), Peloton, and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV for a connected workout experience. You can even just watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu on the display as well alongside the adjustable seat, 4-way handlebars, and dual link pedals “with toe cages or shimano SPD clips.” Head below for more details.

If the heavily discounted Bowflex model above is still overkill for your needs, check out the Sunny Health & Fitness Synergy Series Magnetic Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike. This one is now selling for $550 shipped, or about $100 off the going rate, to deliver a similar, albeit less tech-laden, indoor riding experience.

Alongside ongoing deals on AirPods 3 with the magnetic charging case, another notable audio workout companion offer we spotted hit this morning on Sony’s new LinkBuds/S. These are the first discounts we have tracked since our launch coverage went live on what Sony says are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-rise solutions on the market. You can get a full breakdown of the pricing details and feature set in today’s coverage right here and swing by our headphones hub for more.

Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Indoor Bike features:

Explore addictive workouts from home with VeloCore, the ultimate indoor cycling experience that prompts you to explore something new – every day – from a 16” console that delivers daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment, and more. But what truly sets this smooth, addictive ride a step above the rest is Lean Mode – an active core-engagement feature that enables you to lean left and right, transforming your stationary ride into a fun, full-body fitness experience.

