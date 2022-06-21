Samsung’s 2022 mini-LED 75-inch 120Hz 4K smart TV hits best price ever at $2,400 ($400 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series mini-LED Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV for $2,399.99 shipped. Regularly $2,800, this is a solid $400 price drop that is also live at Best Buy today. Now $200 under our previous mention, this is a new all-time low on one of Samsung’s latest. The 65-inch model is also still $200 off at Amazon as well. Set to feature native Xbox Game Pass access (with no other hardware required) at some point this month, this model also comes with Samsung’s latest mini-LED tech, a 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and Bluetooth 5.2. Alongside direct access to your favorite streaming services, the I/O section is also complemented by a pair of USB ports, Ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, dive into the now live early Prime Day deals on 4K smart Fire TV editions. This is a great way to land a 4K display at your ideal size without spending big brand prices. Models from Toshiba and Best Buy’s Insignia brand are joined by Amazon displays with smart 4K options starting from $200 alongside smaller solutions from $90. There’s up to $700 in savings to be had and everything is organized for you right here.

Speaking of Prime Day 2022, we are set for the biggest shopping event thus far this year in just over two week’s time at this point. Alongside the aforementioned TV deals, we also have a new all-time low already live for Prime members on Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming controller. Just be sure to scope out some of the early promotions to maximize your savings this year including these Prime Day 2022 credit card offers and the Amazon Stampcard promotion that will net you a FREE $10 credit. Everything you need to know about the 2-day shopping event is right here and don’t forget to score your 30 FREE PC games as well.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K mini-LED Smart TV features:

Get next-level premium 4K experiences powered by Quantum Matrix. By using precision Mini LEDs, color and contrast come alive for details that shine. For all you watch, AI-processing refines your Smart TV Hub and sound, while upscaling your content to 4K – for a brilliant picture, even in bright daylight. Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultraprecise Quantum Mini LEDs. Enjoy the dynamic contrast that has vivid colors jumping off the screen.

