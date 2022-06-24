GAP Factory takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance: Jeans, shorts, more

75% off + 50% off

GAP Factory takes up to 75% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance with code GFMORE at checkout. This sale is a perfect way to update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, shorts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the GapFit Brushed Tech Jersey Dress that’s currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. Active dresses are very on-trend for this summer and I love the color options. This dress has built-in shorts for added coverage and a stylish criss-cross back detail. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
