DODOcase launches rare sitewide sale with new lows on all of its iPhone, iPad, Mac gear from $36

The DODOcase July 4th sale is now live. The rarely discounted Apple gear accessory maker is now delivering a series of mid-tier and premium cases for iPhone 13 (and older generation models), iPad, MacBook, and much more with solid discounts for the holiday weekend. More specifically, the DODOcase July 4th sale is offering 20% off sitewide with, as far as we can tell, zero exclusions. Not only is all of its cases and accessories eligible for the sale, but you can also make use of the brand’s online customizer to design your own MacBook, iPad, or iPhone case. Head below for more details.

DODOcase July 4th sale

The DODOcase July 4th sale will knock 20% off your order automatically at checkout, with no code required this year. The brand rarely ever offers deals outside of these holiday events so be sure to jump in now while everything is marked down.

The iPhone 13 series cases are now starting from under $36, but the sale is also delivering the very first price drop and, subsequently, a new all-time low on the brand’s latest leather and suede Noblessa iPad case. Unveiled just last month, this is the brand’s first luxury-grade model made from materials used in very high-end luxury purses and bags and available for just about all modern Apple tablets starting with the 2020 8th gen iPad 10.2, Air, and Pro models right up to the 2022 10.9-inch iPad Air. Regularly $175, it will automatically drop to $140 shipped in the cart. Get a closer look and more details on the Noblessa iPad case in our launch coverage.

If the premium gear isn’t your thing, you’ll find loads of other DODOcase accessories available in the brand’s now live July 4th sale right here. Free shipping is available on all orders over $100.

Outside of the DODOcase July 4th sale, there are plenty of notable holiday offers now going live for this weekend only:

DODOcase Noblessa iPad case features:

Finest quality luxury Leather Exterior

Two Leather Suede interior Options

Multiple Angle View Positioning

360 degree foldable front cover

All cases will have iPad model specific camera port

Pencil Loop for Apple Pencil Holder

Braided Nylon Elastic Closure

Not compatible with any Apple Keyboard

Ships in 10-14 business days

