Chefman’s Indoor Air Fryer Grill Multi-Cooker drops to new Amazon low at $151 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer and Grill for $150.71 shipped. Regularly $200, this is nearly $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the “heavy-duty” aluminum grill and indoor BBQ action that will keep you grilling all year long, this model also features a built-in air fryer for side dishes this summer and beyond. The 7.4-quart capacity is complemented by the ability to heat up to 500-degrees alongside a series of “one-touch presets for perfectly cooked chicken, meat, and fish and a flip indicator so you can multitask while your food cooks.” The built-in meat thermometer probe is a particularly nice touch here as well. Head below for more details.

If a more traditional air fryer with some multi-cooker features will do the trick, take a look at the COSORI Max XL Air Fryer Oven Combo. It is currently selling for $100 shipped, or $20 under the going rate, with a 5.8-quart capacity and some built-in oven features alongside 13 preset one-touch cooking functions.

Then dive into some of the other notable July 4th kitchen and cooking offers live below:

Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer and Grill features:

Virtually smokeless indoor grill features heavy-duty aluminum grill plate for great grill marks. Heats up to 500˚F with one-touch presets for perfectly cooked chicken, meat, and fish and a flip indicator so you can multitask while your food cooks. No need to cut into foods to check for doneness! The internal temperature of your food displays on the unit so you can cook the rest of dinner while the main course cooks up just the way you like. The integrated probe works with all five cooking functions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!