Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 sees $49 pre-paid discount to $380 alongside SE 2 at $100

Boost Mobile is now offering Apple’s latest pre-paid iPhone SE 3 for $379.99 shipped. Down from the usual $429 going rate you’d typically pay with today’s offer marking one of the first cash discounts to date and the first promotion in months. No trade-in is required, and the handset can be fully unlocked after a year on the pre-paid service with your plan of choice.

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone this time around arrives as the SE 3. Still sitting within the body of the iPhone 8, the refreshed handset has an updated array of components centered around the A15 Bionic chip. That enables plenty of firsts for the SE lineup, like all of the new photography functionality like Cinematic and Night modes on its dual 12MP camera with Deep Fusion. There’s still the Home Button design in lieu of Face ID, as well as a 4.7-inch LCD display that rests around it. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the handset right here, too.

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable to hold you over for the iPhone 14 handsets later this year or even just to score your family member their first handset, Boost Mobile is also carrying the savings over to the previous-generation version. Dropping Apple’s iPhone SE 2 and a 1-month unlimited subscription to $99.99, this bundle saves you $50 on the handset itself. As an even more affordable handset in Apple’s current stable, iPhone SE 2 delivers a familiar form-factor as the lead deal just without some of the newer inclusions.

In either case, today’s pre-paid offerings will be locked to the Boost Mobile carrier network for a year after purchase. That should hold you over well into the fall when iPhone 14 series handsets release with enticing offerings to switch to a different character. Though you’ll be able to pick your plan over the next 12 months otherwise starting from $15 per month.

iPhone SE 3 features:

Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip and fast 5G.1 Big-time battery life and a superstar camera. Plus, the toughest glass in a smartphone and a Home button with secure Touch ID. Advanced single-camera system with 12MP Wide camera; Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60 fps. 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 1080p video recording.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!