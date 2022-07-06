Save 33% on mophie’s 4-in-1 Apple wireless charging mat at Amazon low of $100

Amazon currently offers the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $99.99 shipped. Down from the usual $150 price tag, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low at 33% off while besting the previous discount by $20. mophie’s 4-in-1 mat arrives with the ability to top off all of the gear in your Apple kit. With four different 10W Qi pads, you’ll be able to refuel a pair of iPhones alongside two pairs of AirPods or other earbuds. There’s also a USB port around back to plug in an Apple Watch charging puck to refuel a fifth device. We also found it to be a perfect option for families in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you only need to refuel a single device, going with the mophie Wireless 15W Charging Pad at $50 is another notable nightstand upgrade worth a look. This one sports a similar design with a soft fabric lining to sit your device on as well as up to 15W charging speeds. Although you could just skip the mophie branding altogether and call it a day by picking up the Anker PowerWave Qi Pad at $12 instead.

Though if you’re specifically looking to just charge up an iPhone 13 series handset, Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe charger is worth a look. This premium model sports a braided nylon cable and is even complemented by a kickstand for propping up your device while it chargers, which makes the $51 price tag a bit easier to stomach.

mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat features:

Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of wireless power. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device or accessory. With a centralized space to charge all your main devices, there’s no need to hassle with charging cables. Easy-align valleys and charging coils make finding the charging “sweet spot” foolproof. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat can charge through cases up to 3mm thick.

