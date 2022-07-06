Sony’s Bluetooth Neckband Speaker with 20-hour battery life hits Amazon low at $98 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Bluetooth Neckband Speaker for $98 shipped in both colorways. Normally $148, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen all-time. It’s also only the first time it’s been down to this price so far in 2022. Designed to be worn around your neck, this Bluetooth speaker offers upward-firing drivers so you can easily hear music while walking around. There’s a built-in microphone to take calls with the speaker around the house and you’ll find dedicated mute, volume, and power buttons for ease of use as well. Plus, with multi-point connectivity, this speaker can be paired to your phone and computer at the same time to make sure you never miss a call. Check out our announcement coverage for more details then head below for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, or just want something a bit more versatile, then consider checking out the JBL Clip 3. It has a built-in carabiner clip so you can attach the speaker to just about anywhere and enjoy Bluetooth audio with ease. It’s available on Amazon for $40, which saves $58 over today’s lead deal while delivering a similar overall experience. Then, swing by our coverage of JBL’s summer sale at Amazon for other great ways to save.

For whole-home audio, consider instead picking up Apple’s latest HomePod mini which is on sale for $83 today in all colorways. Down from $99, this marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2022 and makes now a great time to pick up Apple’s Siri-powered smart speaker, which is the perfect HomeKit companion.

Sony Bluetooth Neckband Speaker features:

Change how you work from home with the personalized audio of the SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker. Simply place the speaker on your shoulders for sound that is optimized for your ears alone. Take work calls and be heard with the integrated microphone powered by Precise Voice Pickup Technology.

