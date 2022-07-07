Cocoon’s popular GRID-IT! accessory organizer falls to new Amazon low at $8.50

Amazon is offering the Cocoon GRID-IT! Small Accessory Organizer in multiple colors at $8.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally spend $15 for this organizer and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The GRID-IT! is perfect for organizing your on-the-go setup before you head out on summer vacation this year. It utilizes a rubberized woven elastic retention system which allows you to completely customize how it works. You can store chargers, cords, headphones, or even everyday necessities like beauty items, flash drives, portable batteries, and more. Not only that, but it’s quite compact when there’s nothing attached making it the perfect addition to any on-the-go setup. Keep reading for more.

A quick look at Amazon will show you that this is about as good as it gets for a tech organizer. Most other products on Amazon go for $10 or more, showcasing just how great of a deal today’s lead discount is.

Speaking of everyday tech essentials, did you see the other deals we found today? First off, there’s the Toshiba 1TB portable HDD on sale for $45, which is perfect for on-the-go storage. Plus, you can pick up a pair of 5,000mAh portable power banks from just $5.50 each in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Then, swing by our Smartphone Accessories guide for all the other ways you can save.

Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer features:

GRID-IT! organization system – a rubberized woven elastic object retention system for the ultimate in organization

Organize gadgets: chargers, cords, headphones and gadgets

Organize makeup: lipstick, brushes and nail polish

Endless configurations

Versatile organization

