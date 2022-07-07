Land a pair of 5,000mAh portable power banks from just $5.50 ea. in today’s Gold Box, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals and joining the early Prime Day offers, Miady (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering solid price drops on its portable battery pack gear from just over $11. One standout option is the 2-pack of Miady 15,000mAh Portable Charger Power Banks for $22.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this is a new Amazon 2022 low at 20% off the going rate. Delivering a 15,000mAh capacity you don’t see very often from the larger brands at a particularly affordable price (just over $11.50 each), they deliver a pair of 5V/2A USB-A outputs and USB-C input charging to your EDC. According to the brand, that’s enough power to get a “Samsung Galaxy S20…charged to its full power about 2.6 times.” Head below for even more deals.

If you don’t need the larger 15,000mAh capacity, you’ll also find 2-packs of the brand’s 5,000mAh models starting from just over $11 Prime shipped, or $5.50 a pop. Browse through all of today’s Amazon Gold Box power bank deals on this landing page before everything goes back to full price later tonight.

If you’re partial to a more recognizable brand name, we are also still tracking a new all-time low on Spigen’s MagSafe 5,000mAh iPhone battery pack. This one delivers magnetic action for iPhone 12 and 13 series devices at $24 Prime shipped, which is about 55% below the regular $54 price tag. Just be sure to also scope out one of the very first price drops on Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe charger with kickstand while it’s starting down at just over $51 as well. All of the details you need on that are right here.

Miady 15000mAh Portable Charger features:

With 15000mAh power capacity, an iPhone 11 can be charged to its full power 3.4 times, or a high capacity smartphone such as Samsung Galaxy S20 can be charged to its full power about 2.6 times. You can also plug in two smartphones for simultaneously juicing up. These power banks are smart enough to start/stop charging when a phone is connected/disconnected. With four LEDs denoting its remaining capacity, each indicates 0-25% capacity. You can check the power capacity by simply tapping the button.

