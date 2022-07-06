Logitech Circle View Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video falls to $185 (Reg. $200)

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Circle View HomeKit Video Doorbell for $184.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $15 off. This is only the second overall discount so far and beats our previous mention by $5. Logitech’s Circle View arrives as one of the first and only video doorbells on the market equipped with HomeKit support out of the box. Its wired design is backed by a 5 MP sensor with 160-degree field of view, HDR and color night vision, and two-way audio. HomeKit Secure Video will be a major selling point and is supplemented by face recognition to round out the front door upgrade. Our hands-on review provides an even more in-depth look, as well.

As something a bit more affordable, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is one of the more popular alternatives on the market. While it may lack the novel HomeKit features from the lead deal, it sports a wire-free design in addition to optional wiring thanks to a 6-month rechargeable battery. Its HD video is backed by a wider 180-degree field of view and can also integrate with the Arlo security ecosystem at large.

Even more affordable still, some early Prime Day discounts have arrived on Blink’s lineup of smart security offerings. While pricing starts at $30 in the sale, a highlight has to be the new Blink Video Doorbell which takes on the lead deal with a much lower $35 sale price. You might be missing out on HomeKit support, but this model will provide similar peace of mind for porch pirate prevention.

Logitech Circle View Doorbell features:

A wired video doorbell that works exclusively with Apple HomeKit, featuring Logitech TrueView head-to-toe HD video, Face Recognition, color night vision, 2-way audio, and more. Replaces your existing wired doorbell and works with your existing indoor chime. Complete pre-purchase home compatibility check on Logitech’s website before purchasing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!