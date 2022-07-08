Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack 60W USB-C Right Angle Cables $5 (50% off), more

AINOPE Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 60W 6.6-foot Right Angle USB-C Cables for $4.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and with the code 30UMPRFE at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $10, today’s deal saves 50%, makes the cables just $2.50 each, and also marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These cables are perfect for charging your smartphone in bed or even routing the cord behind your MacBook Air while using it thanks to the right angle adapter on one end. The other side has a traditional plug which goes straight into the charger. Plus, these cords from AINOPE deliver up to 60W of power to connected devices which is enough to recharge any modern smartphone plus Apple’s latest iPad lineup and even the latest MacBook Air and Pro.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

This USB C to USB C cable with an innovative 90 degrees ” L ” design. It can effectively avoid the bending of the cord end and extend the life of the charging cable. Its user-friendly design more convenient and comfortable for playing games, watching videos, reading e-books when you charging. This type c to type c fast charging cable supports PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 fast charging, up to 20V/3.1A(max) with USB-C Power Delivery adapters such as 18W/30W/45W/60W. Fast charging gives you a quick and convenient way to recharge your devices up to 80 percent in 30 minutes, and data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps (1200 songs synced per minute)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!