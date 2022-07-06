OnePlus Nord N200 5G is now even more affordable at all-time low of $200 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Nord N200 5G 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Typically selling for $240, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for one of the very first times at $40 off. This is $10 below our previous mention and the lowest price in months. Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery delivers all-day battery life and then some, with a triple sensor camera array around back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

OnePlus Nord N200 features:

It’s 5G for all with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, enabling blazing fast upload and download speeds. The large, clear 90Hz Full HD display puts all day immersive entertainment in the palm of your hands. Powered by a massive 5000mAh battery, you can rest assured that the Nord N200 5G can handle all your movies, TV shows, and games without breaking a sweat.

