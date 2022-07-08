Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet runs Android 12 at low of $160

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Android Tablet for $159.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally fetching $190, this is the very first discount on the recently-released device at $30 off and a new all-time low. Centered around Android 12, the latest generation Lenovo tab M10 Plus improves over predecessors with a MediaTek G80 chip. There’s notably a 10.6-inch FHD screen that comes backed by four Dolby Atmos speakers to make this tablet a notable solution for enjoying Netflix and the like away from the home theater. You can get all of the details in our launch coverage from back in February, as well. Head below for more.

At the sale price above, the new Lenovo M10 Plus tablet is a great budget-friendly device for those who don’t need a more professional feature set. Though it does have one downside, with only 32GB of storage out of the box. Luckily, Lenovo has packed in support for microSD card expansion, meaning you can spend just a bit of your savings on SanDisk’s Ultra 128GB microSD card and drastically increase your storage. Be it for keeping local copies of photos and other documents or loading up the tablet with movies, music, and other media to enjoy, the $18 price tag goes a long way to make Lenovo’s latest an even better value.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen features:

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is one impressive media tablet from the 3rd generation tab family. Its standout metal design gives you a premium look and feel with modern simplicity. Inside lies a 10.6″ FHD IPS screen and four Dolby Atmos speakers for truly immersive entertainment. This is one tablet you will want to use and pass around the house.

