OnePlus 9/Pro fall to new all-time lows from $529 (Save up to $370), today only

Today only, OnePlus is now offering its unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $699 shipped. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $370 off while beating our previous mention by $100. This may not be the new OnePlus 10 Pro, but the more affordable OnePlus 9 Pro still arrives with some notable specs that may be worth spending $100 less. There’s a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to drive the 120Hz 1080p display, as well as a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array and 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those all-time low discounts noted above also carry over to the OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone. Dropping down to the best ever at $529, this is $200 off and an even more affordable version of OnePlus’ now previous-generation handset. It still arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display. Other notable inclusions of 5G connectivity pair with 65W Warp Charge and a 5-sensor camera array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

First up, go check out all of the best app and game deals for your new Android handset right here. Then go check into the discount that went live last week on the new OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB, which recently launched in the US and is now on sale. Starting from $919, you can score a free pair of earbuds to go alongside a $50 discount for existing OnePlus handset owners.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

